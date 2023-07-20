ISRO successfully performs fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

ISRO scientists on July 20 successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from here.
They performed the manoeuvre from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).
The next firing is planned for July 25 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.
India celebrates the International Moon Day 2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 a step closer to the Moon, it added.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon was launched on July 14.
"…craft is on way to the Moon. In another few days it will go (the lander will soft-land on the Lunar surface)," ISRO Chairman Somanath S said earlier in the day while delivering the inaugural address to the Space Science Technology & AwaReness Training (START) programme 2023.
"I am sure that you will find something very substantial through this (Chandrayaan-3) mission as far as science is concerned," he said.
The soft landing of the craft on the lunar surface is planned for August 23. PTI RS SA
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!