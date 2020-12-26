MARKET NEWS

ISRO developing green propulsion for human space mission: K Sivan

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency had planned to launch its maiden human space flight mission 'Gaganyaan' by December 2021.

PTI
December 26, 2020 / 05:22 PM IST
K Sivan

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K Sivan on Saturday said the space agency was developing "green propulsion" for its ambitious human space flight mission, 'Gaganyaan'.

He also said it may be adopted for use in every stage of a rocket.

He was speaking at the 16th convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

Mr Sivan, also the Secretary, Department of Space, advised the new graduates to take up "calculated risk" in their life as it may safeguard them from "absolute failure".

"As India continues to focus on economic growth, it needs to ensure that environmental damage is limited by adopting green technologies. ISRO has made space grade lithium-ion batteries and this technology is useful for mass adoption of electric vehicle", he noted.

On the green propellant, Mr Sivan said, "Even in the rocket propulsion, ISRO is developing green propulsion for its human space flight mission. In future, all the propulsion stages may adopt green

propulsion," he said.

According to ISRO, polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) a trusted workhorse of the space scientists -- is a four-stage rocket filled with fuel which pushes the rocket to ensure that the satellite it carries is placed in the intended orbit.

GSLV or a geo-stationery launch vehicle (GSLV) is a three-stage rocket with a cryogenic upper stage.

But early this month, ISRO indicated that it is likely to be delayed by one year due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing students through virtual platform, the ISRO chief encouraged them to take up calculated risk as it would safeguard them from 'absolute failure.'

"You may fail, but each failure would provide a valuable lesson. I can say with great confidence that India's space programme has been built on spectacular failures and each failure has resulted in improvements in our system", he said.
TAGS: #India #Indian Space Research Organisation #ISRO #K Sivan #science #space
first published: Dec 26, 2020 05:20 pm

