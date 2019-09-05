App
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

IMD developing weather forecast system at village level to mitigate crop losses by climate change

IMD Deputy Director General S D Attri said climate change is the biggest threat facing the world and economic losses form an important part of it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The India Meteorological Department is planning to develop weather forecasting system at the village level, covering an area of 2-3 kilometres, to mitigate the loss of crops and livestock due to climate change, a senior official said on September 5.

Speaking at the Global South Media Briefing on Desertification by the Centre for Science and Environment, IMD Deputy Director General S D Attri said climate change is the biggest threat facing the world and economic losses form an important part of it.

"To mitigate impact of climate change on crop and livestock, the IMD is planning to develop weather forecasting system at the village level covering area of 2-3 kilometres," he said.

"I also want to clarify that forecast cannot be 100 per cent correct but our target should be to reduce loss to the property and to the livestock," he added.

He said 20 years ago, the forecast could be given to the state level but now it has come down to the district level and block level, which is about 12 kilometres in area.

Noting that India is warming up, Attri said though the number of cyclones are decreasing but its fury is increasing.

"Hence, we need more expertise in learning how to manage it," he said.

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 05:40 pm

