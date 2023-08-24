IIT Bombay gets $18.6-million funding for establishing green research hub

The IIT Bombay research hub will focus on evaluating climate risks and developing effective mitigation strategies, climate change adaptation, and comprehensive environmental monitoring

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has received a donation worth $18.6 million from an alumnus, for establishing a green energy and sustainability research hub. The alumnus has requested anonymity, the IIT-B director said.

“This landmark contribution will redefine the Institute’s role in addressing the global climate crisis,” the premium educational institute said in a release.

The upcoming research hub will be located within a state-of-the-art academic building on the IIT Bombay campus. It will focus on evaluating climate risks and developing effective mitigation strategies, climate change adaptation, and comprehensive environmental monitoring. Additionally, it will also seek to advance climate solutions, fostering the adoption of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies.

Further, the hub will facilitate research in several critical areas, including, but not limited to, battery technologies, solar photovoltaics, biofuels, clean-air science, flood forecasting, and carbon capture, the IIT-B release added.

It stated that the green research hub will also serve as a nexus for learning and exploration, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities for students and researchers alike. Further, it will offer industry-tailored educational training and cultivate strategic collaborations with global universities and corporations.

“The objective is to drive practical and transformative solutions while nurturing entrepreneurship in the realm of green energy and sustainability,” the educational institute said about the upcoming unit.

Speaking on this, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay, said, “The establishment of this hub underscores our dedication to tackling climate challenges through cutting-edge research, fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, and nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours. The Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub stands as a testament to the impact that collective efforts can achieve in paving a sustainable path for the future."

He further said, “This is a rare occurrence in Indian academia that a philanthropist wishes to stay anonymous. I am sure this donation will motivate many others to come forward for the cause of IIT Bombay.”