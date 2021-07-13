High-speed solar storm likely to hit Earth today; GPS, phone signal may be impacted

Representationl image

A massive solar storm is expected to hit the Earth on July 13. The high-speed storm is approaching the Earth at a speed of 1.6 million kilometres per hour, according to Spaceweather.com website.

The storm may affect electricity supply and communication infrastructure around the world. A high-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. Wind speeds could top 600 km/s, Spaceweather.com said.

The satellites in the Earth’s upper atmosphere may be impacted by the incoming solar flares and this could directly impact GPS navigation, mobile phone signal and satellite TV, as per an Indian Express report. Power grids may also be hit by solar flares.

The storm can also lead to a blackout of high-frequency radio communication for nearly an hour in a vast area, the latest prediction of the Space Weather Prediction Centre of the United States said.

According to NASA, a solar flare is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. Flares are our solar system’s largest explosive events.

They are seen as bright areas on the sun and they can last from minutes to hours. We typically see a solar flare by the photons (or light) it releases, at most every wavelength of the spectrum.

The primary ways we monitor flares are in x-rays and optical light. Flares are also sites where particles (electrons, protons, and heavier particles) are accelerated.

NASA classifies the biggest flares as X-class flares. The flares are classified according to their strength, with the smallest ones being classified as A-class. This is followed by B-class, C-class, M-class, and X-class.