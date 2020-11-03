Great Conjunction 2020: Jupiter and Saturn closest to each other in centuries on December 21

The year 2020 might have been the harbinger of bad news, but it sure has been a treat for sky gazers. The year has already showered sky watchers with a gamut of unique celestial events, and it seems as though the best was saved for the last.

On December 21, the world is set to witness the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn as the planets will be positioned the closest they have been to each other since the year 1623.

The word conjunction is used to describe the close encounter of planets and other heavenly bodies. This time, it is being used to describe the moment when Jupiter and Saturn – the two biggest planets in our solar system – will be so close to each other after four centuries.

Though technically the December 21, 2020 Jupiter-Saturn conjunction will be the first since the year 2000, this is the first time the two planets will be as close as they were in the year 1623.

On December 21, Jupiter and Saturn will only be 0.1 degrees apart, which is barely one fifth the diameter of a full moon. This super proximity will not be matched again until the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction of March 15, 2080. The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn is often referred to as the heliocentric conjunction by astronomers as it marks the alignment of the two gas giants of our solar system with the sun. Skygazers will have to look towards the southwest to spot them in the night sky.

Notably, you will not have to wait till December-end to catch the two planets positioned near each other. They have been visible in the night sky for a long time this year. However, they were positioned wider apart and are moving gradually closer as the months are passing by.

Jupiter-Saturn conjunctions are extremely rare because of their slow motions. While Saturn takes almost 30 years to circle the Sun, Jupiter takes about 12 years. This is why the two planets catch up with each other after a gap of 20 years.