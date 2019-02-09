App
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa government notifies solar energy policy

The policy, which was notified on February 7, came into force with immediate effect.

Representative Image
Representative Image
The Goa government has notified the Solar Energy Policy to promote unconventional electricity generation in the coastal state.

As per the policy, the consumer and the producer of solar power will be entitled to avail benefit in the form of 50 percent subsidy from the state government, a senior official said on February 8.

The policy also provides for penalty equal to five per cent of the value of energy committed every day, if power producer fails to complete and commission the project within the given deadline, he said.

It mentions that technological improvements have made generation of solar energy economically viable and would lead to reduction in expenditure of the state for purchase of conventional power from the grid.

Under the policy, the government will provide 50 percent subsidy, including 30 per cent share from the Centre, for the capital cost or the benchmark cost provided by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) or cost arrived through tendering process by the Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA).
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 12:06 pm

#India #science #solar power #Technology

