Four eclipse events this year, two would be visible in India

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

There would be two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses, said Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of Ujjain's Government Jiwaji Observatory.

Four eclipse events including a total solar eclipse would occur in 2023 and two of them would be visible in India, an astronomy expert said here on Wednesday.

The celestial events will start with a total solar eclipse on April 20. "But it will not be visible from India," Dr Gupt said.

It will be followed by a `penumbral' lunar eclipse on the intervening night of May 5-6 which will be visible in India, he said.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through penumbra or lighter part of Earth's shadow, and sunlight falling on the Moon appears to be partially cut off.

The Moon remains visible, but with less-than-usual brightness.