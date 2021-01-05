Five asteroids, including two larger than Eiffel Tower, will fly past Earth on January 6

Two of the asteroids that will zoom past the Earth on January 6 are larger than the Eiffel Tower.

Five asteroids, including two bigger than the Eiffel Tower, are set to fly past the Earth on January 6, NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies has said. The other three asteroids that will be approaching Earth tomorrow are relatively smaller in size and barely pose any threat to the planet even in the incident of a head-on collision.

The biggest of the five asteroids that will fly past the Earth on January 6 is asteroid 2008 AF4. The space rock is almost half-a-kilometre wide and if it happens to crash land our planet, its impact could be as devastating as that of 25 megatons to 50 megatons – the size of the largest nuclear bomb.

While the imminent threat posed by an asteroid definitely depends on its size, the speed at which it is approaching the Earth also alters the risk factor. That explains why asteroid 2021 AJ, which is the smallest asteroid that will zoom past the Earth on January 6, has the potential to ravage an entire city if its trajectory changes and it lands on our planet.

Luckily, NASA has confirmed that none of these asteroids pose an immediate threat to the Earth. Yet, the trajectory of the asteroids is being monitored constantly because they are in close proximity to the Earth – at a distance lesser than 7.5 million kilometres – which however is almost 20 times farther away than the Moon. Asteroids are also tracked by space agencies if they are sized bigger than 150 metres.