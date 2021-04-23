Elon Musk’s SpaceX sends third NASA crew to space

Representative image

Elon Musk’s SpaceX on April 23 launched four astronauts to space using a recycled rocket and the Dragon capsule that was used by SpaceX’s debut crew last year.

For the automated flight, SpaceX replaced some valves and thermal shielding and installed new parachutes on the capsule that has been named Endeavour after NASA’s retired space shuttle. Otherwise, the spacecraft is the same as the one that flew before.

Rapid reusability is critical to Elon Musk’s effort to open space to everyone, land NASA’s next moonwalkers and, his loftiest goal by far, build a city on Mars.

The NASA astronauts hailing from the United States, Japan, and France are expected to reach the International Space Station early on April 24. The four astronauts will spend six months at the ISS.

With this, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet became the first European to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

This is the third NASA crew that SpaceX has launched to the ISS in less than a year under its multibillion-dollar contract with the US space agency under the Commercial Crew Program.

