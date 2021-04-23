MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsScience

Elon Musk’s SpaceX sends third NASA crew to space

The NASA astronauts hailing from the United States, Japan, and France are expected to reach the International Space Station early on April 24. The four astronauts will spend six months at the ISS.

Moneycontrol News
April 23, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Elon Musk’s SpaceX on April 23 launched four astronauts to space using a recycled rocket and the Dragon capsule that was used by SpaceX’s debut crew last year.

For the automated flight, SpaceX replaced some valves and thermal shielding and installed new parachutes on the capsule that has been named Endeavour after NASA’s retired space shuttle. Otherwise, the spacecraft is the same as the one that flew before.

Rapid reusability is critical to Elon Musk’s effort to open space to everyone, land NASA’s next moonwalkers and, his loftiest goal by far, build a city on Mars.

The NASA astronauts hailing from the United States, Japan, and France are expected to reach the International Space Station early on April 24. The four astronauts will spend six months at the ISS.

With this, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet became the first European to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Close

This is the third NASA crew that SpaceX has launched to the ISS in less than a year under its multibillion-dollar contract with the US space agency under the Commercial Crew Program.

With agency inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Elon Musk #NASA #SpaceX
first published: Apr 23, 2021 04:03 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.