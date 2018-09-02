App
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Einstein's letter inviting colleague to tea may sell for Rs 12.7 lakh

The letter, written in German, exhibits a remarkable association between titans of modern physics

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A signed letter, penned by German physicist Albert Einstein, inviting his colleague to tea, may fetch USD 18,000 at an auction.

Written to Dr Hans Reichenbach, a colleague and important expositor of relativity, the letter suggests a clearer way of explaining one aspect of Einstein's theory.

In a postscript, Einstein invites Reichenbach and his wife to tea, noting "Schrodinger is supposed to come as well," according US-based RR Auction.

Dated October 19, 1928, the letter was written at a time when Einstein, Reichenbach, and Austrian physicist Erwin Schrodinger, were all teaching at the Humboldt University of Berlin.

"I think the logical presentation that you give of my theory is indeed possible, but it's not the simplest one," Einstein wrote in the letter.

He then provides a list of four possibilities for "increasing specialisation regarding the distant comparison of vectors" he said.

The letter, written in German, exhibits a remarkable association between titans of modern physics, according to the auction house.
First Published on Sep 2, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #science #world

