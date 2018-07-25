Earth Overshoot Day: Here's all you need to know

This year, August 1 is marked as Earth Overshoot Day, a day when consumption of resources such as food, water, carbon and wood is estimated to have surpassed the capacity of nature to revive in a year.

This year the overshoot day falls two days earlier than the last year's. Every day after August 1 will now be a strain on natural resources.

The state of biologically productive land and sea area are compared with the population’s demand for the available resources to absorb its carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels for calculating The Earth Overshoot Day.

“The nature’s budget for the entire year has already been used up in just a span of 8 months only. Mankind and human actions are putting unprecedented pressure on the environment and its resources. This is the prime cause of overshoot day constantly moving up the calendar from late September in 1997 to its earliest yet in 2018,” Hindustan Times quoted Sejal Worah, conservation director of WWF-India.

She further added that “Each day this date moves up is a stark reminder of the fact that we are running out of time to reverse the trend.”

According to the Global Footprint Network which calculates the Earth Overshoot Day, 1.7 earths will be required by humanity to satisfy its exploitative needs keeping in mind the current rate of consumption and waste production.

Mathis Wackernagel, chief executive of the Global Footprint Network, remarked in a press release, “ Our economies are running a Ponzi scheme with our planet. We are using the Earth’s future resources to operate in the present and digging ourselves deeper.”

According to a data, 0.7 number of the earth would be required to sustain our lifestyles if everyone in the world lived like Indians and five earths would be required if they lived like the people in the US.