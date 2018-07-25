App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earth Overshoot Day: Here's all you need to know

The state of biologically productive land and sea area are compared with the population’s demand for the available resources to absorb its carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels for calculating The Earth Overshoot Day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This year, August 1 is marked as Earth Overshoot Day, a day when consumption of resources such as food, water, carbon and wood is estimated to have surpassed the capacity of nature to revive in a year.

This year the overshoot day falls two days earlier than the last year's. Every day after August 1 will now be a strain on natural resources.

The state of biologically productive land and sea area are compared with the population’s demand for the available resources to absorb its carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels for calculating The Earth Overshoot Day.

“The nature’s budget for the entire year has already been used up in just a span of 8 months only. Mankind and human actions are putting unprecedented pressure on the environment and its resources. This is the prime cause of overshoot day constantly moving up the calendar from late September in 1997 to its earliest yet in 2018,” Hindustan Times quoted Sejal Worah, conservation director of WWF-India.

related news

She further added that “Each day this date moves up is a stark reminder of the fact that we are running out of time to reverse the trend.”

According to the Global Footprint Network which calculates the Earth Overshoot Day, 1.7 earths will be required by humanity to satisfy its exploitative needs keeping in mind the current rate of consumption and waste production.

Mathis Wackernagel, chief executive of the Global Footprint Network, remarked in a press release, “ Our economies are running a Ponzi scheme with our planet. We are using the Earth’s future resources to operate in the present and digging ourselves deeper.”

According to a data, 0.7 number of the earth would be required to sustain our lifestyles if everyone in the world lived like Indians and five earths would be required if they lived like the people in the US.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 06:37 pm

tags #Earth #science

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.