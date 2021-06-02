COVID-19 immunity may last for decades, research suggests
The report indicates that plasmablasts – an early source of antibodies – recede after an infection cleared. What comes after is a longer-lasting source.
June 02, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST
People who have recovered from COVID-19 will continue to develop antibodies for decades, researchers now suggest.
According to a report in Nature, researchers from various institutes claim that COVID-19 antibodies can be produced in the bone marrow for long periods after an infection.
“The implications are that vaccines will have the same durable effect,” said Monash University, Australia immunologist Menno van Zelm.
The report indicates that short-lived cells plasmablasts – an early source of antibodies – recede after an infection cleared. What comes after is a longer-lasting source. Memory B cells continue to patrol the blood for infection while the bone marrow plasma cells continue to secrete antibodies for decades later.
Early studies of the COVID-19 immunity suggested that antibody levels dropped significantly not long after a person recovered from the SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, according to a study led by Ali Ellebedy, a B-cell immunologist at Washington University, the drop slowed. In this study, 77 people who recovered from mild cases of the coronavirus infection were studied and even 11 months after the infection, traces of the antibody could still be detected.
The team collected Memory B cells from the participants, all of which still recognised the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The levels were low but were still detectable. Several months later, when the same subset of participants donated another bone marrow sample, the levels remained stable.
While the team observed that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine had also triggered the production of these antibodies, the persistence of the antibody itself does not ensure long lasting immunity.
“My presumption is, we will need a booster,” says Ellebedy.