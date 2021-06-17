Cosmic Dark Age Decoded: NASA could put up a huge telescope on far side of the moon

An illustration of what the Lunar Radio Telescope could be like. (Credits: NASA)

One of the many mysteries of the universe that remain unsolved is what happened in the 'Cosmic Dark Ages'- a period that lasted for a few hundred million years after the Big Bang, but before the first stars blinked into existence.

Cosmologists know little about this period, but think the answers to some of science’s biggest mysteries may be locked in the long-wavelength radio emissions generated by a gas that would have filled the universe during this period.

National Anorectics and Space Administration (NASA) is now looking into projects that will help in further discoveries in this realm. It is in the early stages of planning what it would take to build an automated research telescope on the far side of the moon.

The dark side or far side is the face of the moon that is permanently positioned away from Earth. It offers a rare view of the dark cosmos, unhindered by radio interference from humans and by our planet's thick atmosphere.

The automated telescope it's looking into is called the Lunar Crater Radio Telescope (LCRT). In April 2020, NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts Program (NIAC) awarded $125,000 for a Phase 1 study to understand the feasibility of such a telescope. Following that in May 2021, the project was awarded $500,000 to support additional work as it entered Phase II of the NIAC program.

However, it is not a NASA mission, yet.

The LCRT’s primary objective would be to measure the long-wavelength radio waves generated by the cosmic Dark Ages.

“While there were no stars, there was ample hydrogen during the universe’s Dark Ages – hydrogen that would eventually serve as the raw material for the first stars,” said Joseph Lazio, radio astronomer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California and a member of the LCRT team.

“With a sufficiently large radio telescope off Earth, we could track the processes that would lead to the formation of the first stars, maybe even find clues to the nature of dark matter.”

On Earth, these long-wavelength radio waves get reflected by the ionosphere and hence radio telescopes on Earth will be of no use. Random radio emissions from our noisy civilization can also interfere with radio astronomy as well, drowning out the faintest signals.

But on the Moon’s far side, there’s no atmosphere to reflect these signals, and the Moon itself would block Earth’s radio chatter. The lunar far side could be prime real estate to carry out unprecedented studies of the early universe.

Another duo of projects under NIAC is 'FarSide and FarView'. These would connect a vast array of antennas—eventually over 100,000, many built on the moon itself and made out of its surface material—to pick up the signals.

While all these projects are still hypothetical, and years away from reality, their findings could reshape the cosmological model of the universe.