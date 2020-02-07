App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Christina Koch back on Earth: Trump congratulates NASA astronaut for record-breaking stay in space

Koch returned to Earth safely on February 6 after shattering the spaceflight record for female astronauts with a stay of almost 11 months aboard the International Space Station

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump has congratulated NASA astronaut Christina Koch on breaking the female record for the longest stay in space.

Koch returned to Earth safely on February 6 after shattering the spaceflight record for female astronauts with a stay of almost 11 months aboard the International Space Station. She touched down at 0912 GMT on the Kazakh steppe after 328 days in space, along with Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency.

After Koch landed on Earth, Trump took to Twitter and welcomed her on the planet. The US president congratulated for her achievement. Trump further said that she was inspiring young women and making the country proud.

Close
On the occasion, Trump recalled the time in 2019 when he spoke with her and Jessica Meir on the first all-female spacewalk in history.

related news

On December 28, Koch beat the previous record for a single spaceflight by a woman of 289 days, set by NASA veteran Peggy Whitson in 2016-17.

The 41-year-old Michigan-born engineer called three-time flyer Whitson, now 60, "a heroine of mine" and a "mentor" in the space programme after she had surpassed the record.

She spoke of her desire to "inspire the next generation of explorers".

Koch also made history as one half of the first-ever all-woman spacewalk along with NASA counterpart Jessica Meir, her classmate from NASA training.

The spacewalk was initially postponed because the space station did not have two suits of the right size for women, leading to allegations of sexism.

Ahead of the three-and-a-half hour journey back to Earth, Koch told NBC on February 4 that she would "miss microgravity".

"It's really fun to be in a place where you can just bounce around between the ceiling and the floor whenever you want," she said, smiling as she twisted her body around the ISS.

Koch's medical data will be especially valuable to NASA scientists as the agency draws up plans for a long-duration manned mission to Mars.

(With PTI inputs)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 08:40 am

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #science #world

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.