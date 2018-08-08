App
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 11:51 PM IST

Chinese scientists discover lithium rich-star

The unnamed star is in the direction of the constellation Ophiuchus, northwest of the centre of Milky Way.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The most lithium-rich giant star ever known has been discovered by the Chinese scientists. It is being reported that this star could shed some new light on how the universe has evolved.

As reported by South China Morning Post, astronomers from the National Astronomical Observatories of China (NAOC) have stated in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy, that this new discovery has 3,000 times as much lithium as the sun yet its mass is just 50 per cent greater.

This star, unnamed, is situated in the direction of the constellation Ophiuchus, northwest of the centre of the Milky Way. As per the study, it is 4,500 light years from Earth.

This star was discovered by analyzing the captured images by the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope in northern China.

The report stated that the regular surveys of the night sky are being conducted since 2012. This helped create the world’s largest database of celestial spectra, with about 10 million. The images are used by astronomers to determine the composition of stars.

Yan Hongliang, an assistant research fellow with the NAOC and a lead scientist on the study said “Lithium is one of the key elements that connects the Big Bang, the interstellar medium and stars.”  He added that “the evolution of lithium has been widely studied in modern astrophysics, but our understanding of it is still quite limited.”

The Big Bang model is the widely believed theory of universe’s existence and evolution over the past 13.8 billion years. Lithium, a silvery white metal with the atomic number 3 along with hydrogen and helium was created during this theory.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:51 pm

tags #China #science #Trending News

