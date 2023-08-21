Chandrayaan-3 moon landing can shift to Aug 27 if conditions unfavourable, says ISRO official

Chandrayaan-3 mission is originally scheduled to land on the lunar surface on Aug 23

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will attempt to land the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the moon's surface on August 27, instead of August 23 as originally scheduled, if the condition appear "unfavourable", a top official of the agency said.

"On August 23, two hours before Chandrayaan-3 lands on the moon, we will take a decision on whether or not it will be appropriate to land it at that time based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the moon," Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre-ISRO said while speaking to news agency ANI on August 21.

"In case, if any factor appears to be not favourable, then we will land the module on the Moon on August 27," Desai added.

Earlier on August 21, ISRO said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module has established communication with the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, and released images of the lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

The lander, along with a rover accommodated inside it, of India's third lunar exploration mission is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 pm on Wednesday, according to the national space agency.

"Welcome, buddy!" Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM," ISRO said in a post on 'X'.

Notably, the Chandrayaan-2 had failed to achieve its target of soft-landing in 2019. Ahead of the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO chief K Sivan said critical lessons have been learned from the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

“Last time after the landing process, we had gone through the data...Based on that, corrective measures have been taken. Not only that, we did something more than what we corrected. Wherever the margins are less, we enhance those margins...Based on the lessons we learnt from Chandrayaan-2, the system is going with more ruggedness...,” Sivan told ANI.

With PTI inputs