App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandrayaan 2 landing: Here are 13 other moon missions launched in last 15 years

Here are 13 other lunar missions of international space agencies that were carried out before the Chandrayaan-2

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Chandrayaan-II | Launch Date: July 22, 2019 | Country: India | Mission Type: Second Indian mission lander and Rover. (Image: Reuters)
1/14

India’s Chandrayaan 2 will attempt to land on the dark side of the moon in the early hours of September 7. Here are other lunar missions that were carried out in the last 15 years. (Image: Reuters)

Beresheet | Launch Date: February 22, 2019 | Country: India | Mission Type: Failed robotic lander mission (hard impact) (Image: Reuters)
2/14

Beresheet | Launch Date: February 22, 2019 | Country: India | Mission Type: Robotic lander mission (Failed hard impact) (Image: Reuters)

Chang'e 4 | Launch Date: December 7, 2018 | Country: China | Mission Type: Second rover, landing on dark side of moon. (Image: Reuters)
3/14

Chang'e 4 | Launch Date: December 7, 2018 | Country: China | Mission Type: Lander and rover, first to land on the dark side of moon. (Image: Reuters)

Queqiao | Launch Date: May 20, 2018 | Country: China | Mission Type: Communication Satellite for farside landing. (Image: Reuters, Representational)
4/14

Queqiao | Launch Date: May 20, 2018 | Country: China | Mission Type: Communication Satellite for far-side landing. (Image: Reuters, Representational)

Chang'e 5 Test Mission | Launch Date: October 23 2014 | Country: China | Mission Type: Lunar flyby and return. (Image: Reuters)
5/14

Chang'e 5 Test Mission | Launch Date: October 23 2014 | Country: China | Mission Type: Lunar flyby and return. (Image: Reuters, Representational)

Chang'e 3 | Launch Date: December 1, 2013 | Country: China | Mission Type: Rover landing and moon survey. (Image: Reuters)
6/14

Chang'e 3 | Launch Date: December 1, 2013 | Country: China | Mission Type: Rover landing and moon survey. (Image: Reuters)

Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) | Launch Date: September 6, 2013 | Country: USA | Mission Type: Lunar Orbiter surveying atmosphere and dust. (Image: Reuters)
7/14

Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) | Launch Date: September 6, 2013 | Country: USA | Mission Type: Lunar Orbiter surveying atmosphere and dust. (Image: Reuters)

Gravity Recovery And Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) |Launch Date: September 10, 2011| Country: USA | Mission Type: Orbiter measuring Lunar gravity. (Image: Reuters)
8/14

Gravity Recovery And Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) |Launch Date: September 10, 2011| Country: USA | Mission Type: Orbiter measuring Lunar gravity. (Image: Reuters)

Chang'e-2 | Launch Date: October 1, 2010 | Country: China | Mission Type: Lunar orbiter scouting for landing spots. (Image: Reuters, representational)
9/14

Chang'e 2 | Launch Date: October 1, 2010 | Country: China | Mission Type: Lunar orbiter scouting for landing spots. (Image: Reuters, representational)

Lunar CRater Observation and Sensing Satellite (LCROSS) | Launch Date: June 17, 2009 | Country: USA | Mission Type: Lunar Orbiter and impactor proofed existence of moon water. (Image: Reuters)
10/14

Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite (LCROSS) | Launch Date: June 17, 2009 | Country: USA | Mission Type: Lunar Orbiter and impactor proofed existence of moon water. (Image: Reuters)

Chandrayaan-1 | Launch Date: October 22, 2008 | Country: India | Mission Type: India's first Luna orbiter and impactor. (Image: Reuters)
11/14

Chandrayaan-1 | Launch Date: October 22, 2008 | Country: India | Mission Type: India's first Lunar orbiter and impactor. (Image: Reuters)

Chang'e 1 | Launch Date: October 24, 2007 | Country: China | Mission Type: Lunar Orbiter Test mission. (Image: Reuters)
12/14

Chang'e 1 | Launch Date: October 24, 2007 | Country: China | Mission Type: Lunar Orbiter Test mission. (Image: Reuters)

SELENE or KAGUYA | Launch Date: September 14, 2007 | Country: Japan | Mission Type: Lunar orbiter for geological survey. (Image: Reuters)
13/14

SELENE or KAGUYA | Launch Date: September 14, 2007 | Country: Japan | Mission Type: Lunar orbiter for geological survey. (Image: Reuters)

Small Missions for Advanced Research in Technology-1 OR SMART-1 | Launch Date: September 27, 2003 | Launched by : European Space Agency (ESA) | Mission Type: Lunar Orbiter Testing solar-powered ion drive. (Image: Reuters)
14/14

Small Missions for Advanced Research in Technology-1 or SMART-1 | Launch Date: September 27, 2003 | Launched by : European Space Agency (ESA) | Mission Type: Lunar Orbiter Testing solar-powered ion drive. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 08:42 pm

tags #science #Slideshow #Technology

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.