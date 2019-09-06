Chandrayaan 2 landing: Here are 13 other moon missions launched in last 15 years

Here are 13 other lunar missions of international space agencies that were carried out before the Chandrayaan-2 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/14 India’s Chandrayaan 2 will attempt to land on the dark side of the moon in the early hours of September 7. Here are other lunar missions that were carried out in the last 15 years. (Image: Reuters) 2/14 Beresheet | Launch Date: February 22, 2019 | Country: India | Mission Type: Robotic lander mission (Failed hard impact) (Image: Reuters) 3/14 Chang'e 4 | Launch Date: December 7, 2018 | Country: China | Mission Type: Lander and rover, first to land on the dark side of moon. (Image: Reuters) 4/14 Queqiao | Launch Date: May 20, 2018 | Country: China | Mission Type: Communication Satellite for far-side landing. (Image: Reuters, Representational) 5/14 Chang'e 5 Test Mission | Launch Date: October 23 2014 | Country: China | Mission Type: Lunar flyby and return. (Image: Reuters, Representational) 6/14 Chang'e 3 | Launch Date: December 1, 2013 | Country: China | Mission Type: Rover landing and moon survey. (Image: Reuters) 7/14 Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) | Launch Date: September 6, 2013 | Country: USA | Mission Type: Lunar Orbiter surveying atmosphere and dust. (Image: Reuters) 8/14 Gravity Recovery And Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) |Launch Date: September 10, 2011| Country: USA | Mission Type: Orbiter measuring Lunar gravity. (Image: Reuters) 9/14 Chang'e 2 | Launch Date: October 1, 2010 | Country: China | Mission Type: Lunar orbiter scouting for landing spots. (Image: Reuters, representational) 10/14 Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite (LCROSS) | Launch Date: June 17, 2009 | Country: USA | Mission Type: Lunar Orbiter and impactor proofed existence of moon water. (Image: Reuters) 11/14 Chandrayaan-1 | Launch Date: October 22, 2008 | Country: India | Mission Type: India's first Lunar orbiter and impactor. (Image: Reuters) 12/14 Chang'e 1 | Launch Date: October 24, 2007 | Country: China | Mission Type: Lunar Orbiter Test mission. (Image: Reuters) 13/14 SELENE or KAGUYA | Launch Date: September 14, 2007 | Country: Japan | Mission Type: Lunar orbiter for geological survey. (Image: Reuters) 14/14 Small Missions for Advanced Research in Technology-1 or SMART-1 | Launch Date: September 27, 2003 | Launched by : European Space Agency (ESA) | Mission Type: Lunar Orbiter Testing solar-powered ion drive. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 6, 2019 08:42 pm