Cabinet approves Indian Space Policy 2023 to boost private participation

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on April 6 approved the long awaited Indian Space Policy 2023.

During a cabinet briefing, Minister for State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said that the policy would enhance the role of India's space department, give a boost to research, academia, start-ups and industry.

"Industry will be feeling emboldened and enabled to have a larger participation (due to the Indian Space Polcy 2023," Singh added.

In February, Singh had informed the Parliament that space policy was in the process of securing final approval from the government.

Moneycontrol News