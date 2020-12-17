Artemis mission: National Geographic to document NASA's attempt to send first woman to moon

Five of the astronauts that will be part of the Atremis missions, from left, Jessica Meir, Joe Acaba, Anne McClain, Matthew Dominick, and Jessica Watkins are introduced by Vice President Mike Pence during the eighth meeting of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Cape Canaveral , Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

National Geographic has announced that it will chronicle NASA's Artemis lunar mission, which will attempt to send the next man and first woman to the moon. The new show titled Return To The Moon will follow NASA astronauts, engineers, and scientists as they work on the space agency’s Artemis program.

In a long-term collaboration with NASA, National Geographic will give viewers an all-access pass to this group of astronauts and their colleagues, documenting their efforts, ambitions, sacrifices and breakthrough first steps in the special event series, the channel said in a statement.

Following the model of the magazine's iconic coverage of the early days of the Apollo program, National Geographic will report and photograph in the labs and in the field for major milestones, the channel said, adding that digital and social media innovations will be used to provide audiences with an immersive, multimedia experience, giving them a unique behind-the-scenes look at this groundbreaking endeavour.

NASA on December 9 named the 18 astronauts — half of them women — who will train for its Artemis moon-landing program. The first woman and the next man on the moon will come from this elite group.

Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari, 43, a graduate of the US Air Force Academy, MIT, and US Naval Test Pilot School, is the only Indian-American in the list.

"Return to the Moon has an astonishing human drama at its heart: a new and diverse generation of astronauts preparing to embark on the most extraordinary journey of their lives," said producers Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn.

The Artemis I mission, scheduled to take place before the end of 2021, will involve a test of the Space Launch System and an unmanned Orion spacecraft.

Artemis II will see a crewed test flight sent into orbit in 2023 but will not involve an actual landing on the Moon.

Artemis III will send astronauts, including the first woman, to the Moon in 2024. In the 188-page report, NASA set seven scientific objectives for the Artemis III mission, including understanding planetary processes.

The astronauts will only have a maximum of six and a half days on the moon and the report provides a resource for mission planners who will be developing their surface activities.

NASA's eventual goal is to establish an Artemis Base Camp on the Moon before the end of the decade, an ambitious plan that would require tens of billions of dollar of funding.