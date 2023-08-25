After Chandrayaan-3, it is now Japan's turn to aim for the moon

The H2-A rocket is the agency's most reliable rocket, with only one failure in 42 launches since 2001

After India’s Chandryaan-3 landed on the lunar surface on August 23 in a historic mission for the country, it is now Japan’s turn to aim for the Moon this weekend.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) H2-A rocket will begin its journey on August 27 morning from Tanegashima Space Centre. The nearly 9.8-foot H2-A rocket will carry a lander and is expected to reach the Moon's surface in January or February. It will also carry an X-ray imaging satellite designed to investigate the evolution of the universe. According to a Bloomberg report, the H2-A rocket is the agency's most reliable rocket, with only one failure in 42 launches since 2001.

According to Gulf News, this success may help JAXA rebuild its battered reputation after a series of costly setbacks over the past year. They include several launch failures that derailed both the introduction of a next-generation rocket and the agency's first attempt to launch commercial satellites, stated the report.

“Those blunders put additional pressure on JAXA to get it right this time, said Jiro Kasahara, a professor at Nagoya University's Department of Aerospace Engineering to Gulf News. "Landing on a moving celestial body is an incredibly important technology to master.While other space agencies have recovered from failed attempts, JAXA would have a difficult time bouncing back should it stumble again. "Japan only has one shot at this," Kasahara said.

Costly failures

According to Bloomberg, the agency’s issues began in October 2022 when it was compelled to abandon its plans for the sixth launch of the Epsilon rocket mid-flight. It was the first major failure for a Japanese rocket since 2003. JAXA blamed the failure on a faulty part that prevented the rocket from staying upright.

In November 2022, JAXA announced that one of its research teams had falsified large amounts of data collected during an experiment to simulate life on the International Space Station.

In February this year, JAXA had to postpone the launch of the H3 rocket due to a system malfunction. In March, the rocket's second stage engine failed to ignite and operators had to send a self-destruct code while the rocket was in mid-air.

Also, the engine of an Epsilon S rocket exploded during a ground test in July.