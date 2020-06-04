Unlock 1.0: What India needs to do to get retail ready

Kumar Rajagopalan

Unlock 1.0, the first phase of the government's opening up of the lockdown, can be seen as a mature recognition of the role of retail in India’s social and economic health. It has set the tone to gradually open up retail and begin a much-needed revival of the economy.

With non-essential retail sales witnessing a frightening drop — from 50 percent in March to 80 percent in May — the lockdown had played havoc with the sector. Despite being the nation’s lifeline, essential retail was down by 40 percent in April. That retail did not find coverage under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’s MSME sector schemes added to the sector’s gloom.

Contributing to around 40 percent of India’s consumption, 10 percent of the national GDP and employing 46 million people, retail is an engine of the economy that urgently needs to be brought back to life. Although it won’t be business-as-usual, it will help business continuity with safety considerations that define the new normal.

However, Unlock 1.0 seems to have missed this point. The Ministry of Home Affairs’ directive has allowed states to open retail stores according to their discretion, and issue independent guidelines. Consequently, there is no consensus on standard operating procedures for any part of the reopening process. Permissions to open stores; time restrictions on store operations; the movement of staff and delivery vehicles; product pricing restrictions; the number of staff and customers allowed in a store; or odd/even store restrictions –everything is now up to the states to decide.

There is no consensus even on something as basic as what is to be considered a ‘store’— In Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Assam, large standalone stores are considered malls. In addition, every state has its own guidelines that govern what stores should do and shouldn’t do and when and how they should open. For instance, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu prohibit stores from operating air-conditioners inside stores.

Opening up of malls and other retail categories was a much-needed step and we are glad that the Centre has realised this. However, states are adding their own filters. As many as 10 states have not allowed malls to open, whereas even the Centre has realised that malls provide a controlled and safe environment to shop in especially during monsoon. Malls provide large-scale employment and are a source of substantial revenue to the exchequer through GST.

Uniform approach needed

Unlock 1.0 is a great step. But it needs to be accompanied by comprehensive and common guidelines relevant to stores across the country.

Firstly, such a uniform approach to reopening will give states precision in implementing the Ministry of Home Affairs’ directive in an orderly manner. Secondly, it will benefit customers, by setting common expectations and responsibilities on how they must conduct themselves while shopping, anywhere in the country.

Thirdly, it will catalyse the simultaneous reopening of the retail sector across the country – and the sector’s many dependents. This includes a complex pan-India value chain comprising millions of workers, whose unemployment may throw their families on the path to poverty. A retail roll-out that is not nationally cohesive also risks the futures of millions of vendors and suppliers. Further down the value chain are micro-sellers, karigars, artisans, and farmers. The absence of standardised guidelines may also complexify how they sell their inventories to markets across the country. Most have been reeling from fixed costs eating into their savings, combined with the credit they had already taken before the lockdown commenced. For many, Unlock 1.0 is their last chance to not only repay crippling debt, but also at survival.

There is also the cross-sectoral impact to consider. Retail generates Rs15,000 crore of revenue every day, and there is no sector that it does not touch, directly or indirectly. Consequently, standardising how retail opens across the country will be critical not only to its success, but also the many industries ancillary to it. In contrast, a weak return to retail could put new indirect pressures on companies big and small across the economy.

Given this emphatic policy push, the retail industry can play the role of an economy-wide catalyst. Retail not only keeps the wheels of manufacturing moving but also keeps the economy moving by encouraging spending and inflow of fresh liquidity. The retail rebound will not only restart consumption but also bring in strong investor and customer confidence that can spill into other industries.

In sum, retail must move like a well-oiled machine. Without regulatory homogeneity, it cannot serve the consumers, the tens of millions of people depending on it for livelihood, or the nation’s economic growth.

Kumar Rajagopalan is CEO of Retailers Association of India.



