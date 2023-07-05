Happy Birthday Rocky : Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s education as an investor revised

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as the "Big Bull" of the Indian stock market, was a renowned and influential investor who has left an indelible mark on India's financial landscape. Born on July 5, 1960, in Mumbai, Jhunjhunwala's journey from a middle-class background to becoming one of the wealthiest individuals in India began at the tender age of 15.

Inspired by his father’s conversations with various people, Jhunjhunwala was drawn towards the world of stock markets. As an avid reader of the stock quotations in the newspapers, he developed expertise regarding the fluctuating stock market. Jhunjhunwala is widely respected for his astute investment strategies, sharp market insights, and remarkable track record of identifying lucrative investment opportunities.

With his extensive experience and financial acumen, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian financial world, one who inspired both seasoned investors and aspiring traders alike.

On his 63rd birthday, it is worth revisiting these lessons from India’s Big Bull:

