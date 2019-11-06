App
you are here: HomeNewsreal estate
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take |SC gives 90-days extension to complete Jaypee Infra resolution process

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani to get the latest developments in the Jaypee Infra case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court has directed that the Jaypee Infratech resolution process be completed within 90 days and allowed NBCC and Suraksha Realty to submit revised proposals before the Committee of Creditors.

Both NBCC and Suraksha Realty have been granted 45 days to submit revised bids and has asked the insolvency and resolution professional to process the fresh bids within 45 days.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani to get the latest developments in the case.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 07:17 pm

