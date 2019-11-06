Reporter's Take |SC gives 90-days extension to complete Jaypee Infra resolution process

The Supreme Court has directed that the Jaypee Infratech resolution process be completed within 90 days and allowed NBCC and Suraksha Realty to submit revised proposals before the Committee of Creditors.

Both NBCC and Suraksha Realty have been granted 45 days to submit revised bids and has asked the insolvency and resolution professional to process the fresh bids within 45 days.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani to get the latest developments in the case.

10th