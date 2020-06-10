App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsreal estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realtors' demand for one-time debt restructuring logical, genuine and reasonable: Devendra Fadnavis

Criticises banks, NBFCs and HFCs for not passing on the benefit of repo rate cuts to customers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Devendra Fadnavis has promised to take up the demands of the real estate developer community with the Centre, including one-time loan restructuring and financial assistance. The sector is struggling to tide over the COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent dip in sales.

The leader of Opposition in Maharashtra legislative assembly and former chief minister was speaking at a webinar organized by Credai MCHI along with representatives of over 15 associations of developers operating in the Mumbai metropolitan region. He assured them that he would raise their concerns and demands to the government.

Fadnavis said that “logical, genuine and reasonable” demand (of the developer community) for a one-time debt restructuring will be taken up with the finance minister.

Close

He said he has already indicated to union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman beforehand that he would be accepting a petition from the MCHI developers. “She immediately gave me a go-ahead,” he said and expressed the confidence that “she will definitely look into the issue”.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

“I have already been discussing the real estate and other economic issues at various levels at the Centre and getting a positive response,” he said.

Later, Fadnavis tweeted: “Received online petition from CREDAI-MCHI, signed by almost 35,000 developers. The real estate industry requires many interventions from State & Central Government. I have assured them to take their petition to Hon FM @nsitharaman ji”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to Fadnavis' tweet saying, "Thanks Devendra ji. Will receive the petition that you shall send. Assure you that we'll give it a fresh and open-minded look".

In another tweet Fadnavis said, “Along with other, main issues are restructuring of loans, pushing banks, HFCs & NBFCs to pass on benefits of repo rate cuts to the consumers, input tax credit to be given under GST. I assure all members that these & all issues will be taken up with the appropriate authorities.”

"Banks, NBFCs and HFCs have made large investments in the real estate sectors and if these assets are stressed then the money will come in trouble. So, I feel the demand for one-time restructuring of loans is logical and definitely I will talk to the government to request and indicate that they should consider this demand," Fadnavis said at the webinar.

The former chief minister expressed concern that banks, but for SBI, have not yet passed on the benefit of the repo rate cut to the end consumer. He agreed with CREDAI MCHI that the massive defaults arising out of high interest rate will ultimately lead to a rise in NPAs for the banks as well and “this will be disastrous for the economy as a whole”.

"The intention of the Centre and RBI is to revive the sector, However, if banks only think about their profits and margins of 23-25 per cent and do not pass on the benefit then it is wrong as it defeats the intention of the government and RBI," he said.

"All financial institutions should pass on the repo rate cut to all the consumers. This will help to improve the liquidity position. We will do the necessary follow up with the Centre," he said at the webinar.

The banks’ attitude does not live up to the good intentions of the Centre and RBI who are keen on increasing the liquidity, he said.

Fadnavis said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very keen to support the businesses which is why the Rs 20-lakh crore relief package with predominant focus on the MSME sector was announced.

On extending the RERA time limit for completion of projects to March 2021, the senior BJP leader said there is a provision for this and he would take it up with the government.

On facilitating GST input credit for new projects, Fadnavis said the matter has been flagged to the GST Council and he expected a decision soon.

Fadnavis’ comments came at a time when Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal asked developers to sell their properties at realistic prices and not look to the government for more concessions.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 11:50 am

tags #coronavirus #CREDAI-MCHI #Fadnavis #one-time restructuring #Real Estate

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

Rajasthan seals inter-state borders as COVID-19 cases surge

Rajasthan seals inter-state borders as COVID-19 cases surge

From PPE kits to sanitisers to ventilators, COVID-19 has sparked off an indigenous cottage industry boom

From PPE kits to sanitisers to ventilators, COVID-19 has sparked off an indigenous cottage industry boom

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.