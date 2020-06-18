Paytm sets up 5.5 lakh sq ft office space in Noida, plans to take up 1.5 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru

At a time when corporates are focusing on work-from-office arrangements due to the coronavirus pandemic, financial services platform Paytm announced on June 18 that it had set up its largest campus yet in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to accommodate its growing team. The company has taken up over 5.5 lakh square feet of space comprising a 21-floor spread across two towers in the newly-setup office complex, the company said.

Paytm is also planning to take up over 1.5 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru as it expands operations and teams of Paytm Mall, Paytm Money, Paytm Travel and other business units. The planned new campus will house Paytm's large engineering base the company is in the process of setting up.

Paytm plans to gradually shift all operations based in Delhi NCR to this campus including the headquarters of One97 Communications. Noida has been the headquarters of Paytm for over two decades now. The company is on-track to shift to the new premises by December, the company said in a statement.

While the new campus will have over 5,000 seats, the company will follow all social distancing guidelines that the government would mandate when it shifts operations to the new complex by this year-end. The campus houses a multi-level car parking, shopping complex, well laid out food courts and gourmet restaurants among other things.

All teams of Paytm would be housed on various floors of the same tower of the complex resulting in smooth day to day operations. At the moment, Paytm is promoting work from home culture to ensure the safety of its employees. As it gradually shifts all operations into the new complex, the company has decided to give up the leases of a total of 19 facilities across the country, out of these 16 are small regional sales offices.

The planned new campus will house Paytm's large engineering base the company is in the process of setting up.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"Paytm is a dynamic firm that is expanding at a rapid scale. This new state-of-the-art facility will help us build the best financial services and technology for the citizens of our country. While we have time to move into our biggest campus, we are streamlining some of our real estate spread across India. We will not extend the leases of some of our offices as our colleagues will continue working from home. Consolidating our offices to one large campus would improve operational efficiency and further create synergies between various teams and processes," Narendra Yadav, Vice President - Paytm, said.