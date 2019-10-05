App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Migsun Group to invest Rs 900 crore on housing project in Ghaziabad

The total built-up area in this project is 3 million sq ft.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Realty firm Migsun Group on October 5 said it will invest around Rs 900 crore to develop a housing project in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The company will develop 2,326 units in this project located at Raj Nagar Extension and out of that, around 850 units will be for economically weaker section (EWS).

"We are launching our new project in Ghaziabad. We will develop 2,326 units and about 4 lakh sq ft of commercial area in this project," Migsun Group Managing Director Yash Miglani said.

The project cost is estimated at around Rs 900 crore, he said.

The total built-up area in this project is 3 million sq ft.

The company will sell apartments from Rs 35 lakh onwards, while EWS unit will be sold at a nominal rate, Miglani said.

The construction of the project will commence shortly and will be delivered in 5-years' time.

Migsun is currently developing nine projects. The company, earlier named as Mahaluxmi group, has built several residential and commercial projects in Ghaziabad.

First Published on Oct 5, 2019 04:50 pm

