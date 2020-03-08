Men used to seeing female labourers at construction site, not women directors in boardrooms: Bani Anand

Besides the regulatory changes, the real estate sector has also seen a shift in the type of people who invest in it — from pure play investors, the thrust now is on end-users.

A majority of these happen to be women. Interestingly, now as many as 77 percent women home seekers are looking to buy property for end-use.

In fact, in the latest ANAROCK-LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Consumer Sentiment survey, nearly 18 percent participants were women. Among the key highlights of this survey — nearly 57 percent women respondents preferred real estate as an investment asset class, followed by 28 percent for the stock market, 11 percent for fixed deposits and a mere 4 percent for gold.

The survey also found that homes worth Rs 45-90 lakh is the most preferred budget range for prospective women homebuyers. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is the first choice for at least 26 percent women among all major cities. This is followed by 22 percent in the National Capital Region (NCR). Almost half of the women respondents also preferred spacious two BHKs with sizes 800-1,200 sq. ft. area and over 47 percent women property seekers were in the age group of 25-35 years. This was followed by 41 percent in the 35-45 years group.

The rapid increase in women homebuyers across the country has also prompted the government to give them added benefits. To empower women from low-income segment, as per the ‘Housing for All by 2022’ mission, the government has now made it mandatory for them to be either co-owners or sole owners of affordable homes.

They can also avail lower stamp duty charges, low home loan interest rates and tax deductions.

That is about consumers. But, what about the women who are leading real estate companies? While there are some who may have inherited the real estate business from their fathers, there are others who have proved their mettle and moved up the ranks.

Bani Anand, a second generation real estate entrepreneur, and convenor at Credai’s Women’s wing and director at ATS Infra, is of the view that those who work in the real estate sector are accustomed to female labourers at the construction site, but not used to seeing women in the boardroom. “That is the change that will take time to happen but even then it is a change in the process of happening,” she told Moneycontrol in a video interview.

“Traditionally real estate has always been a male dominated industry. It was due to the fact that it was largely unorganized but over the years we have seen a lot of regulatory norms in place which has made it friendly for women to be a part of that change takes time to happen,” the finance graduate from the UK said.

She laments that it is a pity that the “extremely volatile” real estate sector does not give its due to women whose skill sets are aligned to make it more disciplined.

“Women can be a huge asset given how their skill sets are so aligned to making sure that everything is in order, they are highly perceptive, can make sense of chaos, introduce discipline in the industry… this disadvantage will also take time to wear off – I have been a victim of sexism in my own company,” she added.

Ask her whether she has managed to break the glass ceiling, and her prompt response is: “I don’t care for the concept of glass ceiling. Why are we restricting ourselves with some metaphorical glass ceiling?”

It is up to real estate firms to make sure that more women leaders join, their women employees feel safe and comfortable. There is a pay parity and the environment has to be conducive for them to work long hours, she added.

Uri Agarwal, a fourth generation entrepreneur and a director at JOP International Ltd, is part of the Strategy and Business Development team at JOP where she leads growth and new initiatives. She has studied business in Barcelona and started her career as a part of the investment banking division at E&Y. She is currently involved in large projects in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and now Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Agarwal agrees that there are mindset issues when it comes to women working in the real estate sector. “There is a mind block that women cannot be in real estate. The first reaction of senior employees when they saw me at the construction site was what are you doing here, initially the purchase team did not take me seriously and the tile supervisor refused to communicate with me."

But when she started paying regular visits to sites, the workers started having confidence in her and things began to change for the better. She was finally accepted in the fold.

“The one big thing you need to know is your job, know what you are doing, you cannot command respect without that. The mindset is that should have been involved in a softer role but if you know what you are doing and mean business, things can change,” she said.