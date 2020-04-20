India real estate investments drop 58% to Rs 5,495 crore in January–March 2020

Institutional investments into India’s real estate sector declined by 58 percent in the January–March 2020 period to Rs 5,495 crore on account of the nationwide lockdown imposed following the coronavirus pandemic, a report has said.

Total investments in the financial year 2019-20 have been the lowest in four years, declining 13 percent to $4,261 million over previous year levels of $4,870 million, according to the report by JLL titled India Capital Markets Update – Real Estate Perspective Q1-2020.

Institutional investors include family offices, foreign banks' real estate investment desks, pension funds, private equity firms, real estate investors- cum-developers, sovereign wealth funds and foreign firms.

“The impact of COVID -19 virus has been unthinkable in its scope. Investors are expected to remain in a wait-and-watch mode, with caution and risk aversion is expected to drive the dominant behaviour of institutional real estate investors over the next few quarters. The year 2020 will be one of redemption, as the world recovers from one of its most challenging periods in recent history,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head, JLL India.

The impact of change in the investment climate was reflected in the asset allocation, as investors parked more funds in more secure and stable office spaces. Investments in the office sector rose to $2.9 billion in FY2019-20 from $1.8 billion in FY 2018-19. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s investments share grew to 43 percent of national investments in FY 2019-20 from 23 percent in FY 2018-19.

Ongoing financial woes, as well as an unprecedented global crisis of the pandemic, have unsettled the investment climate across the globe, including India.

The decline in FY 2019-20 has been mainly driven by a 58 percent fall in investments during the January–March 2020 quarter. The current situation is extremely fluid and it is still too early to provide a detailed, quantitative assessment of the COVID-19 impact on economic activity, industries and the real estate market.

However, office space, followed by warehousing, could witness a return on investments, while the residential sector is likely to revive with government support and concessions, said Samantak Das, Executive Director and Head of Research, REIS, JLL India.

Platform funds flex as strategies diversify

As the various segments of India’s real estate sector undergo several phases of development, different investment strategies are at play to find the right balance between risk and returns. One such important strategy is the creation of platform funds. As much as $8.7 billion of platform funds were announced during 2017-2019, accounting for 60 percent of the total funds since 2012.

Warehousing sector attracted the highest interest with 38 percent share of funds announced as the sector witnessed transformation following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. Office sector platform funds accounted for the second-largest share (29 percent) as large investors preferred direct acquisition of assets, the report said.