GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2019 | Mumbai’s Macrotech tops luxury, Omaxe affordable segment

Macrotech Developers’ Mangal Prabhat Lodha and family, with a networth of Rs 31,960 crore, are among the top property developers focussed on premium housing, as per the GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2019. Omaxe's Rohtas Goel and family with a net worth of Rs 1,990 crore leads the affordable segment category.

Realtors in India have broadly categorised the market into three segments: premium, aspirational and affordable.

In the premium segment, Mumbai's Macrotech Developers top the list followed by Niranjan Hiranandani of Hiranandani Communities with a networth of Rs 17,030 crore), and Vikas Oberoi of Oberoi Realty (Rs 13,910 crore).

The top five in the affordable category cater to segments that begin with the middle class. New Delhi's Omaxe tops this category, followed by Kolkata-based Ambuja Neotia (Rs 1,760 crore) and Sattva Developers' Bijay Kumar Agarwal and family from Bengaluru (Rs 1,070 crore).