Govt likely to make amendments in master plan for Delhi 2021 to accommodate fitness centres

The central government is likely to provide relief to the owners of fitness centres by making amendments in the master plan for Delhi 2021.

The Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee had recently ordered sealing of all fitness centres which have come up in the national capital after August 12, 2008.

According to the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at an event said his ministry will make a master plan for Delhi and it will accommodate the gyms into it.

"We will make a master plan for Delhi and I assure you that it will accommodate the gyms into it," official Twitter handle of the PHD Chamber quoted Puri as saying at the event on Monday.

In another tweet, it also quoted the Union minister as saying, "No encroachment on public land will be tolerated."

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, will meet Puri in connection with the demands of the gym owners on October 1.

"The demands of gym operators are justified. The BJP stands with them because during the tenure of Congress government, it was mentioned in the Master Plan 2008 that no gyms could be opened in Delhi either in the commercial or residential area which is completely unjustified," Gupta said in a statement.