From sanitised rooms to no-touch dining facilities: How student housing operators are adapting to new norms

The ongoing COVID-19 has raised some existential questions for the student housing segment in the near to mid-term future. The segment is undergoing a temporary blip and several service providers have had to incur additional facility management costs of 10-15 percent.

As for the numbers, going forward the maximum requirement for student housing would be in Greater Noida. Approximately 83,000 students in Greater Noida alone require accommodation and form the potential segment of student housing, according to an analysis by Savills India.

The report also noted that going forward, student housing operators will have to evolve and adapt to the new norms in the wake of the pandemic. Health and hyg­­­­­­iene would be the critical focus for student housing providers.

To attract students, operators will have to innovate their services which will help differentiate them from normal PGs and guesthouses. For new entrants and those who are looking to enter, a short delay can be expected. Once the pandemic subsides, the segment will bounce back faster.

Speaking about their COVID-Combat Ready measures, Anindya Dutta, MD and Co-founder, Stanza Living, said “Over the last couple of months, we have had the opportunity to institute industry-leading measures for delivering our services safely, hygienically and seamlessly to our residents across 14 cities in India. There is a significant shift towards the flight to quality. We have introduced several interventions such as the no-touch dining facilities among others during COVID-19. The focus is on sanitised, safe and secure facilities.”

In recent research on student housing, Savills India has observed that Uttar Pradesh is experiencing healthy growth of educational developments having the highest number of educational institutes comprising of 6,629 colleges and 76 universities.

Greater Noida is expected to receive a steady demand from students in the future owing to a large number of educational institutes present in Uttar Pradesh. Greater Noida represents a significant market for student housing with more than 100,000 students and 28,000 students enrolling each year for various courses, it said.

Approximately 83,000 students require accommodation and form the potential segment of student housing. For these students, there is an availability of primarily three types of housing segments. Almost half comprises of housing provided by national and local operators who offer accommodation to the majority of the students. Some of them operate on a structured basis offering amenities.

As much as 27 percent consists of hostels provided by the educational institutes on campus and 18 percent comprises of small-scale paying guest accommodation and apartments rented out in residential colonies.

A major educational hub of Uttar Pradesh, Greater Noida has more than 50 educational colleges. About 65 percent of the 83,000 students are from outside NCR and 18 percent from distant areas of NCR. As many as 27 percent of students live in campus hostels and are less inclined to shift to any other accommodation.

And 73 percent represents the primary market that can be serviceable through improved and quality housing facilities. With on-campus hostel supply ranging between 20,000 to 22,000 beds, there stands an addressable market of more than 60,000 to 65,000 students which can be catered by the organised student housing operators, the Savills India report said.

Currently, there are a total of 150 student housing developments with 45,000 operational beds. Additionally, another 5,000 beds are expected to be added in the next 2-3 years. Knowledge Park and Sector Pi have emerged as preferred areas by students due to their proximity to all the major educational institutes in Greater Noida.

Going forward, it is expected that the off-campus student housing market will comprise of approximately 50,000 beds. Further, the share of organised student housing operators is expected to increase, backed by better facilities and services offered by them. There is a demand-supply gap of 10,000 to 13,000 beds.

This clubbed with supply from unorganised/individual units together forms the potential target market of approximately 30,000 to 33,000 beds for an organised student housing operator providing better amenities and quality development, the report said.

In another report, EY said if the coronavirus pandemic continues for long, the rent for student housing facilities may decline by 20 to 25 percent in the next few months. The sector may also consolidate with some smaller operators exiting, resulting in stronger players with a sustainable financial and operational model.

The current situation of COVID-19 has resulted in major changes affecting all four stakeholders of this segment— the colleges/educational institutions, students, asset owners and the student housing providers/managers.

“The B2C model, where most students pay monthly, has seen a larger impact. Students who have left are less likely to pay their monthly rentals for the remaining two months. But most operators have two months of the refundable security deposit which may help them avoid revenue shortfall, though students may use force majeure as a reason to claim refunds,” said Gaurav Karnik, Partner and National Leader – Real Estate, EY India.

From a cost perspective, more cleaning and fumigation will be required. Facility management costs account for 10-15 percent of overall costs and this will go up marginally, the report noted.