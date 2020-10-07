COVID-19 impact | Residential sales at 50% or pre-COVID levels: Report

Residential sales have recovered to 50 percent of the pre-Covid levels in July-September (Q3), on low financing rates, upfront discounts and regulatory reliefs on stamp duty charges, said a report.

Also sales in cities are being largely driven by buyers in the age group of 32 to 38 years, said the pre-festive channel check report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

The pick-up in the residential segment in the recent months is largely due to the pent-up demand, with buyers taking advantage of discounts and lower rates, the report said, adding that going forward demand is expected to plateau and that it will be a slow and gradual recovery for the residential segment.

According the report, in the first half of the calendar year 2020, residential launches were down 46 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 60,489 units, except for Kolkata where it was up 37 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In all other major cities the launches were down by 30-80 percent YoY.

As many as 58 percent of new launches were in the less than Rs 50 lakh category, it said.

In the commercial real estate segment, the supply is reported to be down 27 percent YoY to 1.6 million sq m for the first half. The supply is impacted severely in every city (down 50-90 percent) except Mumbai (+90 percent due to low base last year) and Chennai (+11x due to one single property being completed).

The overall demand is down 37 percent YoY for the first half.

Co-working, media, and telecom segments are the worst hit, it said.

IT is a large consumer of the commercial space and it has been in a wait-and-watch mode despite the sector doing very well; IT is overall one-third of the total demand and demand is down by 23 percent YoY, the report said.

On the overall sector outlook, the there's no demand-side stimulus, large positive stimulus given to the supply side will benefit select strong players in the market. Mortality within smaller and weaker players is expected to be higher, the report added.