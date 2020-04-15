Coronavirus | No leeway to cut property prices, says CREDAI in letter to HDFC's Deepak Parekh

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), in a letter addressed to HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on April 15, said the industry is currently working with limited or no margin.

The industry body responded to Parekh's comments on April 14, wherein he said that real estate prices may drop by around 20 percent as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

CREDAI noted in the letter that Parekh had 'advised' the industry to drop prices by 20 percent, seeking his suggestion on how to accommodate the same.

"We have already suffered a time correction due to static prices for the last 2 years (or even more). During this time we have paid interest to our bankers at the rate of 12- to 14 percent per annum (which works out to 24 percent to 28 percent for 2 years)," it said.

The real estate developers' body pointed out that at a time when public sector companies are operating at single-digit margins, the position of smaller entities is not hard to imagine, hence leaving no leeway for any such reduction.

"Due to your announcement, as if to add fuel to fire, we may face the threat of cancellations of earlier bookings with purchasers hoping to buy later at a price 20 percent lower," CREDAI said.

Parekh had acknowledged on April 14 that the real estate market has already been going through a prolonged period of hardships on various fronts, adding that this may have left a lot of developers worried.

CREDAI listed out the issues that the real estate sector is already facing-- from paying wages to the labour, delayed or no rental payments from commercial lessees, and continued interest payments on borrowings where receivables are almost zero, to retaining their staff while also making additional interest or penalty payments on instalments and interest moratorium.

It said in the letter that "if the bankers/HFIs/NBFCs waive off 30 percent to 40 percent of principal and interest," Parekh's 'suggestion of reduction of prices' may seem practical.