Commercial REITs can raise over $25 billion in next three years: Report

Commercial REITs may raise over $25 billion for Indian real estate over the next three years, as per a report by ANAROCK Capital.

This involves the listing of more than 150 mn sq ft of rent-yielding Grade A office properties across the top seven cities - covering 25-30 percent of the overall Grade A office space in these cities, it said.

Currently, the top seven cities have close to 550 mn sq ft Grade A office supply - of which 310-320 mn sq ft is REITable as of now, the report said.

The enthusiastic response to Embassy Office Parks' REIT launch is priming investors for similar REIT opportunities, which in turn will open up more funding avenues for the sector. Several large developers are keen to list their commercial assets.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group plans to list its first commercial REIT very soon and has already started segregating its residential, office, retail and hospitality businesses. It may also launch a retail REIT as and when the opportunity arises. Other players in the REIT fray are RMZ Corp, K Raheja Corp, Godrej Properties and Panchshil Realty, the report said.

REITs will help commercial developers improve their liquidity by unlocking the value of their assets to raise capital. For big and small investors, it is a highly de-risked investment route offering annual returns of as much as 12-14 percent over the long-term.

While the commercial office sector will dominate Indian REIT listings for the next couple of years, retail and logistics REITs are sure to follow, it said.