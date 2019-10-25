Ahmedabad-based firm wins consultancy bid for redevelopment of Central Vista

Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd has won the consultancy bid for the development of the Master Plan of the Central Vista area and design of the Parliament and the common Central Secretariat buildings.

The timeline given to complete the Central Vista project is November 2021 and work on the Parliament building is to be completed by March 2022 and the common Central Secretariat by March 2024, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Puri said.

The contract has been awarded at a cost of Rs. 229.7 crore much below the estimated Rs. 448 crore, he told reporters.

Puri also said the heritage buildings will not be pulled down as part of the iconic plan for a new look.

"This construction is happening with a target to fulfill the needs of at least 250 years. Facilities in Parliament House also need to be augmented to provide sufficient space to members of parliament. This initiative for development and redevelopment of Parliament Building, Central Secretariat and the Central Vista will enable new India to keep pace with the journey into the future,” he said.

The broad scope of the project management consultant would be to prepare a site survey plan, execute a geo technical survey and feasibility study, develop a new master plan, devise a strategy to execute the work, design building plans, obtain statutory approvals, prepare landscape plans, design all services and amenities, design the traffic integration plan, air quality management during and after construction, parking facilities, solid waste management plan among others.

To select a reputed consultant, a system of Quality Cum Cost Based System (QCBS) (80:20) has been adopted. As per the RFP, a pre-bid conference meeting was also held on September 12 where 24 bidders participated. The Technical Bids were opened on September 30, 2019. A total of six bids were received.

After examining the initial eligibility and technical parameters, all bidders were asked to make their presentation on October 11 on Approach and Methodology before a jury consisting of reputed architects and landscape designers under the chairmanship of P.S.N Rao, director, School of Planning & Architecture (SPA), Delhi and chairman Delhi Urban Art Commission(DUAC).

Four bidders were formally selected for opening of financial bid, which was opened on October 12, 2019, said housing and urban affairs secretary Durga Shanker Mishra.

As much as 80 per cent weightage was given to quality while 20 per cent to finances under the QCBS System.

Besides HCP Design, bids were also received from CP Kukreja Architects, Sikka Associates Architects, INI Design Studio, Arcop Associates Pvt Ltd and Hafeez Contractor.

HCP Design, Planning & Management Pvt. Ltd has designed projects such as Central Vista and State Secretariat at Gandhinagar; Sabarmati River Front Development, Ahmedabad; Mumbai Port Complex; Redevelopment of Temple Complex, Varanasi; New Campus, IIM Ahmedabad and CII-SN Centre of Excellence Kolkata etc. They have designed some projects outside India also.

After the Master Plan is prepared, steps would be taken to execute the works by CPWD by awarding the works to reputed eligible contractors.

The buildings on Raisina Hills were constructed in the period from 1911 to 1931, designed by Sir Edwin Lutyen and Sir Herbert Baker. The Parliament building was constructed in the same period. Various buildings along Rajpath have been constructed at different stages for accommodating offices of various central government ministries and departments.

Puri on September 13 had said the construction work on the government's mega plan to redevelop the Parliament Building, Central Vista and a composite complex for various ministries may begin by next year.