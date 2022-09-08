English
    Tata Power to set up 100 MW captive solar plant for Viraj Profile in Nashik

    The plant is expected to generate about 200 MUs of energy and offset approximately 170.43 million kg of carbon dioxide annually.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    Tata Power on September 8 said its subsidiary - Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) - has collaborated with stainless steel manufacturer Viraj Profile to set up a 100 megawatt captive solar plant in Nashik.

    The plant will be developed by Tata Power at Nashik's Nandgaon and it will power Viraj Profile's Tarapur plant, a release stated.

    "With the commissioning of this plant, Viraj Profile's dependability on non-renewable power resources will be reduced by approximately 50 percent. The project will get commissioned by July 2023," it added.

    TPREL has created a special purpose vehicle (SPV) – TP Nanded Limited, which will undertake the construction, operation and maintenance of this captive solar power plant, Tata Power said.

    The plant is expected to generate about 200 MUs of energy and offset approximately 170.43 million kg of carbon dioxide annually.

    As per captive generation rules, Tata Power will own 74 percent of the generation while Viraj will own the remaining 26 percent, the release noted.

    "We are pleased to announce the establishment of our new SPV to construct a 100 MW solar power facility for Viraj Profile. We believe that this will also inspire other energy-intensive sectors to join the movement for sustainable energy and shift their operations and services to clean energy sources. This project is another step in TPREL’s ongoing efforts to build green and renewable energy solutions throughout India," TPREL CEO Ashish Khanna said.

    Viraj Profiles president JP Garg said the partnership with Tata Power will work as a "catalyst" in achieving our sustainability goals toward carbon neutrality.

    "Viraj is one of the first stainless steel long products manufacturing companies in India, which will use solar energy to run its manufacturing plants and operations. This solar power project will supply 50 percent of our monthly electricity requirement," Garg added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #renewable energy #solar energy #Tata Power #Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL)
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 04:27 pm
