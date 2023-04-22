 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Success of world in facing the climate crisis will in part depend on decisions taken by India: US

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Responding to a question, Lu said the future of the planet in part depends on the ability of India to lead the way in green energy.

I would say none (of the issues) is more important than the climate crisis. The success of the world in facing the climate crisis will in part depend on decisions taken by India, Lu said.

The success of the world in combating the climate crisis will in part depend on decisions taken by India, a senior US official has said, as he vowed to work with New Delhi and other countries in achieving the ambitious targets.

These remarks were made by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, who in an interview with PTI said that the US is determined to support that effort through technology and through financing.

"And we have so much respect for the Prime Minister's pledge to create 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity in India by 2030, he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious energy transition goal.