PowerWatch | India met a power demand of 194 GW on April 25

Sweta Goswami
Apr 26, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

On April 18, when large parts of the country were reeling under heat-wave conditions, the peak electricity demand that was met was 215.88 GW (215,882 MW), a record high, so far.

India's power demand remained below 200 GW on April 25.

India met a peak power demand of 194.3 gigawatts (GW) on April 25. The demand, which could not be met on the day, or the peak demand deficit, increased to 294 megawatts (MW) from 144 MW from the day before (April 24).

Late last week, several parts of the country were lashed by unseasonal rain, which caused damage to the wheat crop, but brought respite from soaring temperatures.

