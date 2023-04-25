PowerWatch | Demand marginally increases, but remains below 200 GW

India met a peak power demand of 192 gigawatts (GW) on April 24, nearly 8 GW higher than the day before (April 23) as offices and industries resumed post the weekend, data seen by Moneycontrol shows. The demand, which could not be met on the day, or the peak demand deficit, stood at 144 megawatts (MW).

Late last week, several parts of the country were lashed by unseasonal rain, which caused damage to the wheat crop, but brought respite from soaring temperatures.

On April 18, when large parts of the country were reeling under heat-wave conditions, the peak electricity demand that was met was 215.88 GW (215,882 MW), a record high, so far.

Data analysed by Moneycontrol showed that between April 1 to April 23, the daily peak demand breached the 200 GW mark on 9 days. With the rise in the overall demand, trade volumes in the power exchanges have also started to increase. The average price on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd. hovered around Rs 7 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in the past 10 days, with hourly peak prices daily touching the cap of Rs 10/kWh on the power trading platform. The spurt in demand also triggered trading in the high price day ahead market (HP-DAM) which until now was not getting any buy-bids, data from the IEX showed. From April 4, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) reduced the price ceiling for the trade of electricity in the power exchanges from Rs 12 per unit to Rs 10. The cap for the HP-DAM segment was also slashed from Rs 50/kWh to Rs 20/kWh.

