PowerWatch | Demand ebbs as heatwave subsides in most parts of country

Sweta Goswami
Apr 24, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

A record 215.88 GW power demand was met on April 18 when large parts of the country were reeling under heatwave conditions. This week a surge in power demand is unlikely, with rain predicted for some areas

India's power demand tapered off to 184 GW on April from 215 GW on April 18.

India met a peak power demand of 184 gigawatts (GW) on April 23, the lowest in the week, as the heat ebbed in several parts of the country, data seen by Moneycontrol shows. The demand, which could not be met on the day, or the peak demand deficit, stood at 34 megawatts (MW).

Earlier in the week, several parts of the country were lashed by unseasonal rain, which caused damage to the wheat crop, but brought respite from soaring temperatures.

On April 18, when large parts of the country were reeling under heat-wave conditions, the peak electricity demand that was met was 215.88 GW (215,882 MW), a record high, so far.

In 2022, the highest peak demand that was met was 212 GW (211,856 MW) on June 10. The summer of 2022 was marked by intense heat waves that pushed up the demand for electricity from industries as well as households and a coal shortage led to outages in several parts of the country.