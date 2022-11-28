Power Ministry announces scheme to procure 4,500 MW electricity supply for five years

A scheme for the procurement of 4,500 megawatts of aggregate electric supply for a period of five years has been launched, under the SHAKTI (Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala Transparently in India) policy, the Union Ministry of Power said on November 28.

"Ministry of Power kicks off a scheme for procurement of aggregate power of 4500 MW on competitive basis for five years on Finance, Own and Operate (FOO) basis under B (v) of SHAKTI Policy," a power ministry release said.

PFC Consulting, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC Ltd, has been designated as the nodal agency by the ministry.

Under the scheme, the PFC Consulting has invited bids for the supply of 4,500 MW. The supply of electricity will commence in April 2023. The Ministry of Coal has been requested to allocate around 27 MTPA for this, it stated.

The utilities that have evinced interest in the scheme are Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. The last date for the bid submission is December 21, 2022, it stated.

It is for the first time that bidding is being carried out under B(v) of the Shakti scheme. Also, revised PPA (power purchase agreement) for the medium term is being used in this bidding.

This scheme is expected to help the states that are facing power shortage and also help generation plants increase their capacities, it added. With PTI inputs

Moneycontrol News

