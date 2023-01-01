 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power deficit rises slightly to 0.6% in April-November ; demand surges around 11%

Jan 01, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

Power consumption has also increased by over 10 per cent to 10,12,249 MU in April-November 2022, from 916,529 MU a year ago.

Power deficit in the country rose slightly to 0.6 per cent in April-November this fiscal year, while electricity demand has witnessed around 11 per cent jump in the said period, indicating buoyancy in the economy.

The latest government data available showed that the power deficit in the country stood at 5,691 million units (MU) in April to November 2022, while it was 4,058 MU in the same period a year ago.

Experts are of the view that power deficit happens mainly because of technical reasons. They opined that India is a power surplus state but sometimes discoms dont have funds to afford round-the-clock supply of electricity.

The power producers supplied 10,12,249 MU in April-November 2022, against the demand of 10,17,940 MU, which resulted in a power deficit of 0.6 per cent.

Similarly power producers had supplied 916,529 MU in April-November 2021, against the demand of 920,587 MU, which had resulted in a power deficit of 0.4 per cent.

The data showed that the electricity requirement or demand has increased by around 11 per cent in April-November 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.