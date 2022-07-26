ONGC inks MoU with Greenko ZeroC to make renewables, green hydrogen

Energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on July 26 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Greenko ZeroC Pvt Ltd to jointly pursue opportunities in renewables, green hydrogen, green ammonia, and other derivatives of green hydrogen.

The activities envisaged under this MoU will contribute toward India’s target of producing 5 million tonnes of Green hydrogen per annum by 2030.

The MoU, valid for two years, was inked in New Delhi by ONGC director Onshore Anurag Sharma and Greenko CEO and Managing Director Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, in the presence of Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

This MoU is in line with the National Hydrogen Mission launched by the Prime Minister in making India a global green hydrogen hub.

A green hydrogen policy was announced by the Centre in August 2021, promising cheaper renewable power, a fee waiver on interstate power transmission until 2025, land in renewable energy parks, and mega manufacturing zones to help local industries wean themselves off fossil fuels.

To emerge as a global hub and leader, India is focusing not only on producing green hydrogen to meet domestic demand, but also on meeting global needs. In conjunction with developments in port infrastructure, the green hydrogen mission encourages bunker installations near major ports for easier exporting.