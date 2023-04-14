 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Need to boost capacity to meet India's growing power demand: Union minister RK Singh

Sweta Goswami
Apr 14, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

In an interview with Moneycontrol, the Union minister for power and renewable energy said at least 44,000 MW of thermal capacity is under different stages of construction and up to 16 MW will be nuclear power capacity by 2030. At least 30,000 MW of hydroelectric power projects are at various stages of construction and planning.

RK Singh

One of the key focus areas of the government now is electricity generation capacity addition to meet the country's growing power demand, Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

When asked about the key priority areas in the energy sector, Singh said, "I need to add a lot more capacity because our economy is growing, which is great. This shows that our country is growing. As far as generation is concerned, that is the target, and especially I have to add a lot more capacity in renewables. I need more round-the-clock power."

India's energy demand in financial year 2022-23 increased by 9.5 percent compared to FY 2021-22, which is a record high in the past decade, data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) showed. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has also projected India's power demand to grow at a rate of about 6 percent annually from hereon.

