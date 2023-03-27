MC Exclusive: India's electricity demand growing at 10.5% is unprecedented: RK Singh

Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol stated that the government is "well prepared" to handle the peak power demand this summer.

He pointed out that the electricity demand in the country is growing at an unprecedented rate of 10.5%, and the government is confident that it can handle it.

To avoid a repeat of last year's power crisis, the Power Ministry has already issued two significant orders. The first order mandates all coal-based power generators to blend 6% of imported coal, while the second invokes section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, so that all thermal plants using imported coal generate at their full capacity.

Last year, these orders were issued in May, when the power crisis had already taken hold. In April and May 2022, many states in the country faced hours of outages due to heatwaves, rapid economic recovery, and a shortage of coal to generate power. This happened despite record coal production by Coal India in 2021-22, and the authorities had to scramble to manage demand amid dwindling coal supplies.

Sweta Goswami