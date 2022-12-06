India's thermal power generation rises by 16% in November

India's thermal power generation registered a growth of 16.28 per cent at 87,687 MU (million units) in November this year as compared to 75,412 MU generated in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

The overall generation of power in the country also increased by 14.63 per cent from 1,02,968 MU to 1,18,029 MU in the reporting month year-on-year.

Power utilities' despatch went up by 3.55 per cent to 62.34 million tonnes (MT) during November this year as compared to 60.20 MT in the year-ago month, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the country's total coal output went up by 11.66 per cent to 75.87 MT last month over 67.94 MT in November last fiscal.

As per the latest figures of the coal ministry, Coal India Ltd (CIL) clocked a production growth of 12.82 per cent during November, whereas the output of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 7.84 per cent and 6.87 per cent, respectively.

Of the top 37 coal producing mines, as many as 24 produced more than 100 per cent, while the output of five mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

PTI

