India's power sector owes coal mining PSUs Rs 20,342 crore

Sweta Goswami
Mar 20, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

The dues owed to CIL have increased by almost 25 percent compared to last year. It is crucial to make prompt payments to the coal sector to guarantee a continuous supply of this fossil fuel to thermal power plants, particularly as India prepares for peak summers and the demand for power is anticipated to reach 230 GW.

India's power sector owes coal mining public sector undertakings (PSUs) Rs 20,342.56 crore in outstanding dues, according to the country's Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi.

The outstanding dues to Coal India Limited (CIL) have increased by 25% to Rs 16,629.41 crore from Rs 13,335.91 crore in March 2022. Meanwhile, dues to Singareni Collieries Limited (SCCL) have decreased by Rs 2,042.35 crore to Rs 3,713.15 crore.

The timely payment of dues to the coal sector is crucial to ensure a constant supply of the fuel to thermal power plants. Last year, the country faced a power crisis due to a coal shortage.

The senior power ministry official warns that the lack of payment discipline causes supply-side problems in generating electricity, and it also negatively affects new investments in the sector.