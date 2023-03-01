IEA: Low-emission sources to dominate growth of global electricity supply till 2025

Electricity demand from March to July was 12 percent higher than the same period in 2021.

Renewables and nuclear energy will dominate the growth of global electricity supply over the next three years, together meeting on average more than 90 percent of the additional demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Electricity Market Report, 2023 released in February.

"China accounts for more than 45 percent of the growth in renewable generation in the period 2023-2025, followed by the European Union (EU) with 15 percent. The substantial growth of renewables will need to be accompanied by accelerated investments in grids and flexibility for their successful integration into the power systems. The increase in nuclear output results from an expected recovery in French nuclear generation as more plants complete their scheduled maintenance, and from new plants starting operations, largely in Asia," read the report.

It also stated that India is set to have the highest percentage growth (+81 percent) in nuclear generation from 2022 to 2025, followed by Japan. "More than half of the growth in global nuclear generation to 2025 comes from just four countries: China, India, Japan and Korea. Among these countries, while China leads in terms of absolute growth from 2022 to 2025 (+58 TWh), India is set to have the highest percentage growth (+81 percent), followed by Japan," the IEA stated.

In India, the robust post-pandemic recovery continued to support strong electricity demand of over 8.4 percent in 2022, which was substantially higher than the average annual growth rate of 5.3 percent seen in the 2015-2019 period. The peak summer season also arrived early in 2022, resulting in the hottest March in over a century. Electricity demand from March to July was 12 percent higher than the same period in 2021. For the 2023-2025 period, the IEA said it expects slightly slower growth, averaging 5.6 percent per year.

The report also stated that in India, despite a record heatwave in 2022, hydropower generation increased more than 10 percent above its 2017-2021 average.

It said that by 2025, the Asia-Pacific region will account for 67 percent of global power sector emissions (up from 64 percent in 2022). Trends from other regions show mild growth or remain flat. "After a projected decline in CO2 emissions from global electricity generation in 2023 due to lower gas and oil-fired generation, we forecast that emissions will plateau out in 2025. In the 2023-2025 period, lower emissions in regions such as Europe and the Americas (each down roughly 70 Mt/yr on average) partly offset the significant increases in Asia Pacific (up 100 Mt/yr on average), mostly attributed to China and India," read the report.