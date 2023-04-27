 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPower

High Price Day Ahead Market at power exchanges had no trade for over a month since launch

Sweta Goswami
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

Overall, until now, 194 MWh has been traded in HP-DAM. The highest trade happened on April 17, with 98 MWh at the market clearing price of Rs. 19.64.

The High Price Day Ahead Market has seen a tepid response since its launch on March 9.

The High Price-Day Ahead Market (HP-DAM) that was launched by Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh on March 9 did not have any transaction for more than a month since its start, data accessed by Moneycontrol showed.

HP-DAM is a segment in the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) where expensive electricity from sources such as imported coal-based plants, gas-based plants and renewable energy with battery storage systems can be traded between power utilities (gencos and discoms).

India has three power exchanges - IEX, PXIL and HPX. As on date, only IEX is offering the HP-DAM segment, while PXIL is scheduled to start it soon as well.

Earlier, for lack of a dedicated segment, such power had to be sold in the normal day ahead market (DAM) because of which it either had less takers (buyers) or had to sell at much lower costs as the price cap for DAM was Rs 12 per unit, which now has been brought down to Rs 10.